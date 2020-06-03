CPS: Announces New Initiatives For Students To Return To School In The Fall

In a letter from CPS Superintendent Laura Mitchell released Tuesday, the district outlined the process by which it will reopen facilities and return to schooling. Mitchell also revealed three initiatives for when students return to school, initiatives she says will have a “positive impact on student learning” in the next school year. “We know that the 2020/2021 academic year will be unlike any we’ve experienced before. This also means it is an opportunity to be creative, flexible, and innovative,” Mitchell said. “I am confident that we will come out the other side of this experience stronger, with best practices around technology and learning that will change education forever.” One initiative envisions CPS working with partners to provide internet access for all students, according to Mitchell. She says CPS will announce details of the program later this summer.