Samantha Ware says her former Glee co-star Lea Michele made her “first television gig a living hell with traumatic micro-aggressions.”
In case you missed it, Michele caught herself tweeting her support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and #GeorgeFloyd protests when Ware swooped down to kindly call bullsh*t on her fake plea and remind her how she openly told others she wanted to “sh*t in her wig.”
Michele, who starred on the popular series for six years, has an alleged history of problematic and racist acts against her fellow Glee actresses. A thread exposing Michele includes tweets about her behavior toward other Black cast members or staff.
It didn’t take long for Michele to release a statement denying Ware’s claims but apologizing if she offended anyone.
“While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point,” Michele wrote on social media. “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people. Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused.”
Michele was subsequently dropped from her HelloFresh campaign.
Lea Michele joins the long list of celebrities who are canceling themselves these days. Bye Lance.
23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting
Samantha Ware Says ‘Glee’ Costar Lea Michele Told People She Wanted To ‘Sh*t In Her Wig’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com