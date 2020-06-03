Bill Cosby Speaks on George Floyd’s Death

Bill Cosby is sending out a message from behind bars about the death of George Floyd. Cosby said that the incident reminded him of the murder of his son, Ennis.

Cosby posted this pic to his Instagram page with the caption reading, “When I think about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black people murdered by Racial Hatred, I could not help but think about my son, Ennis, who was also brutally murdered. Before Racial Hatred shot our beloved Ennis in the head and abruptly ended his life, this raging inferno of Racial Hatred stated, “Die N——R ” before he pulled the trigger. I understand the pain; I understand the helplessness; and I, too, understand that NO parent has willingly filled out an application to become a member of the ‘My Child Was Murdered by Racial Hatred’ club. These murders of innocent Black people will never end until the “establishment” acknowledges that they are the architects of this Prison of Racism In America — they continue to teach racial hatred around their dinner tables; they continue to fuel racial hatred by portraying Black people negatively on television and movies; and they continue to enhance racial hatred by placing their knee on the necks of Black people, no matter their education, success or fame.

Yes, protests are meaningful and powerful when they are done in a peaceful manner. But, the Mayors and Governors of Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Birmingham, etc., can’t send police officers out in tactical gear, ready and willing to inflict bodily harm, which doesn’t reflect peace nor the expectation of a peaceful protest. Come On People! Let’s not squander a golden opportunity — officers – remove your tactical gear, remove your guns, put on the Full Armor of GOD and march with the people whom you have made your enemy. I will continue to pray that GOD provide the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black people murdered by Racial Hatred with wisdom, understanding and peace during these difficult times. Please be mindful and be safe.”

#BlackLivesMatter

#FreeBillCosby

#FarFromFinished

#GeorgeFloyd

#BreonnaTaylor

#ArmaudArbery

#EnnisCosby

Check out the post on his IG page by clicking here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: