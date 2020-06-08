Jay Z Sends Private Jet For Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers

This is what it’s all about! Ahmaud Arbery lawyers couldn’t find a fight, so Jay Z sent his private plate to pick them. Everybody can’t make it to the march but everyone can participate somehow! Jay stepped up to the plate to make things happen for Ahmauds lawyers!

“Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery,” civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi added.

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed on 23 February while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia after being pursued and confronted by two white, armed locals in a pick-up truck.

Three men were arrested in connection with the murder after video of the shooting surfaced online.

