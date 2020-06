Beyoncé spoke on protests, sexism in the entertainment industry, and more during the “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony.

FULL VIDEO HERE

Beyoncé Speaks On Racial Injustice & More For “Dear Class of 2020” Ceremony [VIDEO] was originally published on wiznation.com