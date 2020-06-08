Morphe Creates Virtual Safe Spaces For LGBTQ Kids With ‘Free To Be’ Collection

With Pride Month approaching, Morphe is not letting the absence of parades stop its commitment to creating safe spaces. The cosmetics company is launching a limited-edition collection called “Free To Be,” to benefit the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), a New York-based LGBTQ+ non-profit organization.

The four product collection includes the 10G GLSEN UP ARTISTRY PALETTE ($18.00), and A BETTER WHIRLED Brush Collection ($26.00) that will help you achieve peak Zoom call glamour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains a PRIDE EDITION version of their popular vitamin-infused setting mist ($16.00) and on-trend holographic lip gloss in shade SPEAK OUT ($9.00).

In addition, Morphe is donating 100% of net proceeds from the Pride collection to GLSEN and will use the press surrounding its release to amplify authentic voices in the LGBTQ+ community.

Instead of convincing a C-list celebrity to slip on a rainbow printed tank top, Morphe has assembled a squad of seven students who are making change in their communities to be the face of the collection so the focus can remain on the message.

“Our goal is to make safe spaces for students through research and policy work,” said eighteen-year-old JP Grant, a squad member with a history of grassroots advocacy work. Grant understands that the emptying of classrooms has not erased the struggles students face in connection to their sexuality, gender identities, and race as a trans man. He avidly supports the GLSEN program “Here Black and Queer,” a Twitter chat by and for Black LGBTQ youth.

Eighteen-year-old Elle Smith, who identifies as non-binary, is hopeful for what they and their peers can accomplish as they inherit the rotting trash heap that is our planet.

“Our generation is full of so many amazingly talented people that I know we will create a new world that’s just gonna be beautiful,” said Smith. “Go for it and you can make it happen,” she advised her fellow youth.

20-year-old Selena Jeffers shares Smith’s optimism. “Life is full of big trash balls that you can turn into glitter balls,” she stated.

“Without GLSEN there wouldn’t be a microphone for student voices to use,” she continued.

Keep student voices loud and strong by picking up a selection from the “Free To Be” collection.

