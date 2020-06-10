Samira Nasr Tapped As New Editor in Chief Of Harper’s BAZAAR

Over the past week, there has been a lot of chatter on Twitter about how horribly Black women and other employees of color have been treated at mainstream publications such as Vogue, Refinery29 and Bon Appetit to name a few.

One solution to this issue was the need to hire Black EICs in these traditionally white spaces. Well on Tuesday, Harper’s Bazaar, one of the biggest fashion Bibles in the world, announced that it has tapped Samira Nasr to lead its publication, making her the first Black editor in chief in the magazine’s 153-year-history.

“Fashion and BAZAAR are synonymous,” Nasr said in a Bazaar.com article announcing her hire.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be entrusted with moving this legacy brand into a new era—one that is colorful, inclusive, and celebrates the beauty of fashion on every platform—while carrying on the tradition of innovative art direction and great style that the BAZAAR audience loves so much. The most beautiful part of working in magazines is the teamwork and creating a community. I can’t wait to get started.”

Looking at her past work at Vanity Fair as their executive fashion director, we can’t wait to see what magic she will conjure next. Nasr also has a rich history in fashion working as in the fashion director at ELLE for five years and the style director for InStyle.

“BAZAAR has always presented the world of fashion through a unique lens—smart, vibrant, adoring. Those words could not better describe Samira, who understands and delights in the world of fashion, but has a thoroughly modern and distinctive take,” says Hearst Magazines Chief Content Officer Kate Lewis.

“She innately understands the BAZAAR woman, because she is the BAZAAR woman: passionate about fashion, culture, and the issues that matter today. I know she will make something magical here.”

Nasr, who is of Trinidadian and Lebanese descent, lives in Brooklyn with her son. Her first day at work starts on July 6. We cannot wait to see what her first cover looks like!

Congrats Samira!

RELATED NEWS:

KeKe Palmer Is Giving Us Old Hollywood Glam On The Digital Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar

Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ For Harper’s Bazaar Is Giving Us Life!

Why Serena Williams’ Unretouched Harper’s Bazaar Cover Is Everything

Samira Nasr Tapped As New Editor in Chief Of Harper’s BAZAAR was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: