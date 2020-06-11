Walmart Says It Will Stop Locking Black Hair Care Products In Display Cases

Walmart is making major changes by not locking up “multicultural” products in its stores. Certain locations have been known for keeping specific hair care products, largely purchased by black people and people of color, behind locked cases.

Customers have voiced that this implies that the people who purchase these items are thieves. The process of buying these items include having to wait for an employee to unlock the case and then be led to a register to purchase immediately.

CBS Denver reporter Tori Mason brought light to the story and shared videos from a customer in a local store.

“This Walmart is in the heart of Montbello. There are black and brown people all over the place. The message is clear: We don’t trust you.” A customer says the retailer is discriminating against people of color, locking only multicultural products behind glass. @CBSDenver @ 5 pic.twitter.com/9bgI4X0pCb — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) June 8, 2020

glitch in the upload. here’s the aisle pic.twitter.com/TrFPscYNDE — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) June 10, 2020

After gaining larger attention to the story, Walmart reached out to the reporter in an email, stating that they were making changes.

The statement read “I wanted to let you know that while the practice was only in place in about a dozen of our 4,700 stores nationwide, we have made the decision to discontinue place these items in cases.”

BREAKING: Walmart emailed me saying it will discontinue placing multi-cultural hair products in cases. https://t.co/ruP87MA6hP pic.twitter.com/2K8Fb4Puwm — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) June 10, 2020

Lorenzo Lopez, Walmart spokesman also spoke with NBC News saying that this is a sensitive issue and the retailer will be implementing policy change as soon as possible.

“As a retailer serving millions of customers every day from diverse backgrounds, Walmart does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. Like other retailers, the cases were put in place to deter shoplifters from some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics, and other personal care products,” Lopez said.

We serve millions of customers every day from diverse backgrounds. We have made the decision to discontinue placing multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases. This practice was recently in place in about a dozen of our 4,700 stores nationwide. — Walmart (@Walmart) June 10, 2020

