Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau, Missing Black Lives Matter Activist, Reportedly Found Dead

Social media users powered the name of Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau to become a top trending topic Monday morning as thousands of tweets were mourning the life of the young Black Lives Matter activist reportedly found dead in Florida over the weekend. Salau, 19, was last seen in Tallahassee on June 6 before unconfirmed social media reports of her death emerged more than a week later.

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau

Rest in Power Angel 💔 #JusticeForToyin after tweeting about her sexual assault she went missing for several days and her body was recently found. She was only 19. pic.twitter.com/4uAlVsAVHK — Shari ✨ (@shariauna_) June 15, 2020

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Sunday that it was investigating a double homicide and had made an arrest in the case but neither revealed the identities of the victims nor the suspect.

activist Oluwatoyin Salau was missing since June 6, after disturbing tweets detailing a sexual assault that had taken place that day. it has been reported that her body has been found. WHAT HAPPENED TO TOYIN? SAY HER NAME #JusticeforToyin pic.twitter.com/76PM2PJEjk — dylan zo’brien (@kurtzobain) June 15, 2020

During “the course of a follow up investigation in a missing person case” on Saturday night, Tallahassee police found “two deceased people,” the Tallahassee Police Department posted on its Facebook page on Sunday. “The deaths are being investigated as homicides and have been turned over to TPD’s Violent Crime Unit.”

People on Twitter quickly pointed to the Facebook post as verification of Salau’s death. It was unclear who the other victim might be.

One Twitter account purportedly belonging to someone helping Salau’s mother tweeted late Sunday night that “Toyin is no longer with us.”

I’m sorry to inform everyone about this but Toyin is no longer with us https://t.co/HK85TgGFhV — Ashley (@laurecapri) June 15, 2020

Salau tweeted before her disappearance that she had been sexually assaulted on June 6.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe account to help find Salau exceeded its goal of raising $10,000.

Salau’s reported death would be the latest in a recent string of suspicious deaths of young Black people as the nation protests against racism and police violence.

A man identified as Robert Fuller was found on Wednesday hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall in California. The 20-year-old had a rope around his neck and was being reported as a suicide, but the hashtag #JusticeForRobertFuller started trending on Twitter as folks suspicious of a coverup called for a deeper investigation into Fuller’s death.

Also last week, two Black trans women were found dead in separate instances. Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells was the first woman found dead when her dismembered body was discovered alongside the Schuylkill River in the Bartman’s Garden area of Philadelphia on June 8. The second trans woman to be killed was Riah Milton. Investigators say she was shot several times during an attempted robbery in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Those deaths came on the heels of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Floyd’s killing sparked nationwide protests over police violence and the racism that has many times been credited for such violence.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

SEE ALSO:

From Fannie Lou Hamer To Breonna Taylor, Black Women Have Been Victims Of Police Violence For Decades

Bodycam And Dashcam Footage Of Rayshard Brooks’ Killing Released As Atlanta Burns Wendy’s Down

I’m sorry to inform everyone about this but Toyin is no longer with us https://t.co/HK85TgGFhV — Ashley (@laurecapri) June 15, 2020

Oluwatoyin ‘Toyin’ Salau, Missing Black Lives Matter Activist, Reportedly Found Dead was originally published on newsone.com