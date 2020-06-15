CLOSE
5 Ways to Keep the Peace in Your Home

There is so much chaos going on in the world, that if you’re not careful you’ll get dragged into it.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the civil rights movement that is going on about the injustice of police brutality, and your favorite celebrities showing their true colors.

Whew chile, 2020 is taking no prisoners. With social media being a big a lot for a lot of this chaos, you may fueled a bit overwhelmed and keeping up with whats trending.

So yes every now and then you have to take a break from doing all the reading and check your own mental health.

5 Ways to Keep Peace in your Household

  1. Practice Self Care Whenever you can
  2. Accept Reality, don’t get too comfortable living in the social world
  3. Have Talked with your families about tantrums and throwing fits, allowing your family to express themselves and perhaps understands their feelings, and thoughts
  4. Sleep has to be a priority to its just ay your brain will be fried
  5. Breathe, Breathe, Breathe, the more oxygen gets to the brain the clearer your head will be(not scientifically proven) breathing however helps to keep me calm so maybe it’ll work for you

