Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor

While the officers involved in George Floyd’s death are all charged with second-degree murder, the officers who shot Breonna Taylor, a Kentucky EMT worker, in her own home have not been charged. This is a question we all want answers to, including Beyonce’ and she is taking action to get them. On her website, the Houston singer posted a letter she wrote to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for the three officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), Johnathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, to be criminally charged with killing Taylor.

In her letter, she points out that their lack of an investigation is unjustifiable.

Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Three months have passed– and the LMPD’s investigation have created more questions than answers,” she wrote. “Their incident report states that Ms. Taylor suffered no injuries- yet we know she was shot at least eight times. The LMPD officers claim they announced themselves before forcing their way into Ms. Taylor’s apartment- but her boyfriend was with her, as well as several neighbors, all say this is untrue.”

Bey acknowledged the passing of Breonna’s Law and the ban on no-knock warrants as “small directions in the right direction.” She also urged for arrests to be made to bring Taylor’s family adequate justice.

“Three months have passed– and zero arrest have been made, and no officers have been fired,” she added. “The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD. Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions.”

Yonce recommended three actions that need to be taken in order for the police department to “demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life.” They include “bringing criminal charges against Johnathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct” and “investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor murder, as well the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

Hopefully, Beyonce’s call for justice will push the LMPD to do what’s lawfully right. View the letter here.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

[caption id="attachment_3153320" align="aligncenter" width="830"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Even before now-fired police officer Derrick Chauvin rammed his knee into George Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes killing him, too many pockets of this country have always felt on fire. But something about now is different. Perhaps it's been a culmination of things: a coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 200,000 Americans in the past few months, and a president—whose racist and inflammatory language, and inability to acknowledge science—has put every last American in danger. Or perhaps, it's the time being isolated and bored, coupled with the incessant ability to be on social media that allows you to absorb and internalize every last ounce of news and injustice. But Floyd's death has unleashed Black people's collective rage that has been pent up for centuries. For the first time, white America, whether it's performative allyship or a genuine reawakening, can no longer ignore the blaze around them—not on our watch, not today. This is a time of reckoning. But while things seem to be changing, the one constant that hasn't is the ability to somehow push Black women are killed by the hands of the police out of the narrative of this movement. While Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery are often on the tongues of those in the streets, the question has to be asked: What about Breonna Taylor? Ain't she a victim, too? [caption id="attachment_3153324" align="aligncenter" width="794"] Source: Brandon Bell / Getty[/caption] Taylor, who would have turned 27 on June 5, was killed in March when Louisville Metro Police stormed into her house and fatally shot her. Taylor's boyfriend claims that the police never announced themselves, causing the EMT worker to grab her gun, which had a license for, and fire a warning shot that struck one of the officers in the leg. That's when they shot and killed her. Some three months later, those involved in her shooting, Officer Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove, have not been fired or charged with Taylor's death. Yet, Taylor's story continues to get drowned out of the Black Lives Matter protests and the narrative around who is impacted by police violence. But today with the help of the organization Until Freedom, Black female celebs are doing their part to correct that. Cardi B, Kerry Washington, Lala Anthony, Kelly Rowland and others, have used their social media accounts to share the video, "Do you know what happened to Breonna Taylor?" as a way to raise awareness and call for the arrest and job termination of those involved. Take a look below and never forget to #SayHerName:  

Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna Taylor  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

