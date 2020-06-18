Quaker Oats Recognizes “Racial Stereotype” & Will Remove Aunt Jemima Name & Image From Brands

I guess 2020 is the new year of “enlightenment” for some brands.

Quaker Oats has “finally” recognized the stereotype of one of their most famous brands and will be making a change. The Aunt Jemima brand will get a new name and image, the company announced. Quaker Oats recognizes that “Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”

The character, created some 100-plus years features a Black woman named Aunt Jemima, who was originally dressed as a minstrel character but the image has changed over time.

In a statement, Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America said, “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

“We acknowledge the brand has not progressed enough to appropriately reflect the confidence, warmth, and dignity that we would like it to stand for today. We are starting by removing the image and changing the name. We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

Pepsico, Quaker Oats parent company will also donate at least $5 million over the next five years “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”

