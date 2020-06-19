CLOSE
Rapper Hurricane Chris Charged With Murder In Louisiana

He says he was acting in self defense.

Christopher "Hurricane Chris" Dooley

Source: Shreveport Police

Police in Louisiana arrested a former rapper and charged him with murder for his alleged role in the shooting of a man early Friday morning. Christopher Dooley, who performs under the stage name Hurricane Chris, was taken into custody by the Shreveport Police Department and charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of illegal possession of stolen things.

According to local news outlet KSLA, Dooley “made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle” at a gas station. However, “Investigators were able to secure video footage of the incident that detectives believe showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense,” KSLA reported.

The man who Dooley, 31, allegedly murdered was apparently trying to steal the car the rapper was in. That car, as it turns out, was actually already stolen from Texas, law enforcement told KSLA, which explains the additional charge of illegal possession of stolen things. The arrest report identified Dooley as a resident of Dallas.

Dooley had some success back in the early aughts with his hit song, “Ay Bay Bay,” which reached the top 10 on the charts back in 2007.

It was unclear what Dooley has been up to since his music career seems to have come to an end. But in 2017, he went on social media to threaten another rapper on behalf of yet another rapper, according to Hip Hop Wired.

“The Shreveport, La. rapper appeared on Instagram to post what many are perceiving as a threat to Kodak Black, or anybody who has dared said anything close to foul about [Lil] Wayne recently,” Hip Hop Wired wrote at the time.

“I’ma say this, and I’ma say this one time,” Dooley said on the video. “I go by the name of Hurricane Chris and if you fuck with any of my people, you gotta deal with me. With that being said, Wanye, Weezy, Tunechi or whatever you want to call him, if you want to f*ck with him, you want to f*ck with me, that’s how I’m coming, 5150. You play with my people and I’ma break your jaw. It’s going down, just like that and you know who I’m talking to. If you play with my people, we coming down.”

Fast forward three years and now he’d facing murder charges.

