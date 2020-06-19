CLOSE
Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Juneteenth has always been a holiday celebrated in the south, but now the black community is taking it national.  The recent hardships have inspired people to remember this holiday and take the initiative to celebrate!

Pastor Freddie Haynes of Dallas, Texas shares the history of Juneteenth.  He says “you can’t even get to July 4 without going through June 19th.”

If you’re new to the holiday, listen for a quick history lesson!  Happy Juneteenth!

 

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

[caption id="attachment_2190357" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: KC Burks / Reach Media[/caption] Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.”  On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. RELATED: Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid Holiday “The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com.  It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.  RELATED: 19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!” Click HERE  to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music

