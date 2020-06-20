OHIO: Demonstration Taking Place In Front of The Residence of Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

There was a protest taking place in the Columbus, Ohio area, but it was happening at an unlikely location.
Several were demonstrating in front of the house that belongs to the city’s mayor Andrew Ginther.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
The protest outside Mayor Ginther’s house was organized by the Black Queer & Intersectional Collective and the Columbus Freedom Coalition.
Protesters discussed several demands they have for Columbus officials, including the resignations of Mayor Ginther and Columbus Division of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, the removal of monuments considered to be racist and an end to qualified immunity.
To see the full list of demands made by the Black Queer & Intersectional Collective group, click here.
Click here to read more.
