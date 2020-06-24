In hindsight the tragic and surprising death of Kobe Bryant was probably a sign of just how horrible 2020 was going to be, and though we’re still living out the tumultuous 20, Snoop Dogg has taken the time to pay homage to the legendary Los Angeles Laker.

In a video montage that paid tribute to the basketball icon this past Sunday night on ESPN’s ESPYS, Snoop Dogg laid down some vocals recognizing Kobe and his accomplishments with lines like “You beat the odds by a mile/all grit no smile/a new golden child, yeah let’s do it Mamba style/And then you added ya chapters, all in our rafters…”

It was as moving as it was heartbreaking. God, 2020 has been thee worst.

Rest in Power, Kobe and Gianna.

Peep the video below and try not to shed too many tears.

Snoop Dogg Pays Homage To Kobe Bryant With ESPYS Music Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

