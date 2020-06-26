CLOSE
‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated In Connecticut After Calling Himself ‘God’ And Calling Cops On Black Men

A recording of the incident goes viral.

As much as Black people have to beware of “Karen,” folks must also keep their eyes open for “Karen’s husband.”

At this point, Karen is universally known as a white woman who will call the cops on a Black person no matter how minuscule the issue (sorry to the Black people actually named Karen).

“Karen’s husband” has surfaced as an offshoot to Karen, describing a white man who will also call the police over the pettiest of things.

One man in Connecticut exemplified “Karen’s husband” when he called the cops on a group of Black men and referred to himself as “God,” declaring “White lives matter too.” He even allegedly pepper-sprayed the guys.

“I’m being harassed by a bunch of Black men here,” the man tells the police in a phone call captured on video. The clip was recorded Saturday afternoon at the Cove Island Marina in Stamford and now the video has ignited a police investigation after going viral.

“This incident is currently an active investigation,” Lt. Tom Scanlon, head of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations with the Stamford Police Department explained to the Stamford Advocate.

“Numerous individuals were involved and or witnessed circumstances leading up to the confrontation that had occurred,” he continued. “The Department is in the process of interviewing and obtaining formal statements from all involved individuals and sourcing a complete video as evidence.”

Authorities said they won’t name the white man involved because his family said they’re being harassed as a result of the video.

Darnell Crosland, who’s representing the five Black men, told ABC 7 News that the situation began when the man approached the group of guys who were gathered in the marina’s parking lot. He was angry because they brought a boat with them and the man argued that they weren’t allowed to unload it at the marina.

The five men, one of whom is a police officer, said they were simply gathering at the marina but planned to go to a beach, according to Crosland. They were gathered to celebrate two of the guys who had birthdays. This is when the white man dialed for the police.

“There are people trying to put a boat in the water that is illegal,” he says on the phone in the video. “I have a boat down here. I have a legal right to put my boat in the water. They do not.”

When the men denied that they were using the boat, they asked the white man for his name. He identified himself as “God.”

“Do you have a last name?” was one of the guys’ responses.  

The video didn’t record the moment the white man allegedly pepper-sprayed the group. However, photos were taken of the white man clearly using pepper spray on someone.

Share, like, comment. This is happened at Cove Beach in Stamford, Connecticut on Saturday (the day after Juneteenth). Two of my friends have birthdays on June 19th (Juneteenth) & we were out celebrating (not causing any trouble- let's make that clear). I hesitated to post this, but it's bigger than me. This is a perfect example of how people have DIED in this country due to racism (Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, etc). This is EXACTLY what the world has been protesting about! This man even referred to himself as GOD 🤦🏽‍♂️. He feels like he has the RIGHT to take someone's life as he sees fit. • • The guy in the video called the police on us for being at Cove Beach with a boat attached my friends truck. He ASSUMED we were going to dock the boat at Cove. We met at Cove park, before heading to West beach. My friend lives SECONDS away from Cove Park. The man sped towards our cars in a very hostile manner. He started swearing, yelling & pointing in our faces. He told us that he was a police officer and that he OWED Cove Beach. Cove is a PUBLIC beach so we knew he was lying, not to mention he impersonated a police officer. He kept saying "go back to where you came from". And he said to one of my friends "Where are you from China? I was born here". Then that's when I started recording. Once we started to leave he went to his truck and started searching for weapons. He kept saying "you want to mess with me, you'll see, you'll see". He pulled out a knife (which looked like a box cutter) & had pepper spray. He begin to pepper spray my friends hitting them in the head, face and neck. He sprayed me in the chest and arm, but missed my face. He then sped off & tried to reverse into us with his pick up truck. There was a third party witness on the scene, who just so happened to be an Attorney & he told the police that the man was at FAULT & that "we showed great restraint". People always say- they never experienced racism in Stamford. It does exist! Here's your proof caught on camera at Cove Island Park. Hopefully this video can save someone's life. If this man had a gun (which we learned that he's a registered gun owner in the State of Connecticut) he would of 100% shot it.

The Stamford Police Department released a statement saying that while the incident is still under investigation, “we do believe that in this specific case, based on the totality of the information we have collected so far, the event escalated into a racial incident.”

 

“What this gentleman knew was that he can weaponize the 911 system, just like the lady in Central Park did, and so he doesn’t have to pull a gun anymore,” Crosland said. “Because of the system that is built on racism and prejudice, he was able to just call 911.”

Convenience Store ‘Karen’ Files A Report After Getting Punched For Saying N-Word

Black Man Claiming ‘Misconduct’ In 1976 Rape Trial Calls On Gov. Roy Cooper To Commute Sentence

