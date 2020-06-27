CLOSE
Cincinnati: Shooting In Lincoln Heights

There was a shooting in Lincoln Heights & A man in critical condition

Via FOX19

Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Shepherd Lane around 1 p.m. Friday for a report of multiple shots fired. There, according to the sheriff’s office, they found Demetrius Price, 33, in a Toyota having been shot more than once.

Price was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the sheriff’s office says he is in critical condition.

Witnesses reportedly identified the suspects as two men in a silver SUV similar to a Dodge Durango.

