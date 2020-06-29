According to TMZ, Dr. Dre’s wife of 24 years, Nicole Young, has filed for a divorce.
On Monday, Young filed and listed irreconcilable differences for the reason behind the separation. Young–who was previously married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt–is also seeking spousal support and sources close to the family say there was no prenuptial agreement between the two.
The two tied the knot on May 25, 1996 and have two adult children together.
TMZ reached out to Dr. Dre for a statement but the rapper/music producer had no comment at the time.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Source: TMZ
Cheaper To Keep ‘Em – Expensive Divorces
Cheaper To Keep ‘Em – Expensive Divorces
1. Aries Spears & Elisa LarreguiSource: 1 of 15
2. Master P & Sonya MillerSource: 2 of 15
3. Lamar Odom & Khloe KardashianSource: 3 of 15
4. Madonna & Guy RitchieSource: 4 of 15
5. Michael & Juanita JordanSource: 5 of 15
6. D-Wade & SiohvaughSource: 6 of 15
7. Bob JohnsonSource: 7 of 15
8. Tiger & Elin WoodsSource: 8 of 15
9. Russell and Kimora Lee SimmonsSource: 9 of 15
10. Shaquille & Shaunie O’Neal:Source: 10 of 15
11. Nas & KelisSource: 11 of 15
12. The Dream and Christina MilianSource: 12 of 15
13. Janet Jackson & Rene ElinzondoSource: 13 of 15
14. Lionel & Diane RitchieSource: 14 of 15
15. Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria ShriverSource: 15 of 15
See Also:
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s Divorce Finalized
Ne-Yo Says Quarantine & “Being Able To Sit Still” Helped Save His Marriage [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Detroit Cop SUV Plowed Through Protestors Because Of ‘Safety’ Concerns, Says Police Chief
- Listen Here: Usher Drops New Music ‘I Cry’
- “Corona” on List of the 100 Most Popular Baby Names in 2020
- Dr. Dre’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage
- Kanye West Partners Yeezy With The Gap, Teases Collab
- Cardi B Says The #CardiBIsOverParty Is A Result of A Fake Instagram Page
- NYC Mayor To Have “Black Lives Matter” Painted In Front of Trump Tower, Racist-In-Chief Big Mad
- Morehouse College Cancels All Fall Sports
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 29, 2020: Trump’s Tweet & Delete — Facebook Boycott Grows — LeBron’s New Venture
- Maryland’s Oldest African-American-Owned and Operated Nursing Home Untouched By Coronavirus
Dr. Dre’s Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage was originally published on hot963.com