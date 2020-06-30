White Couple Points Guns at Protesters in St. Louis

This isn’t something you see everyday. A white couple stood in the yard with guns, one of them an assualt rifle, and pointed them at protesters as the screamed at them for protesting in thier neigborhood. The protesters were there to call for the resignation of St. Louis Mayor Krewom.

Watch the video below:

According to ABC News, during a march in St. Louis, Missouri, where protesters were demanding that Mayor Lyda Krewom resign, a white couple was spotted outside of their mansion, pointing guns a protesters and yelling at them. Krewsom has received backlash after reading names and addresses of people who wrote letters asking for the mayor to defund the police. She later apologized but said she has no “intention of resigning.

Police said some in the crowd yelled threats at the couple and Mark McCloskey, the man in the video, said in an interview he and his wife, both personal injury lawyers, were facing an “angry mob” on their private street and feared for their lives. No charges have been filed.

