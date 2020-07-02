Cincinnati: 3 Council Members Support Mask Mandate

3 Council members are for mandatory mask. Dayton came up with the bill first and it looks like Cincinnati would try to mirror the same thing.

Via FOX19

Council members P.G. Sittenfeld, Greg Landsman and Chris Seelbach each tweeted Wednesday evening statements backing a mask requirement.

Both Dayton’s ordinance and Cincinnati’s would-be attempt come as COVID-19 cases are surging in the region. Cincinnati tallied its highest number of new cases ever Wednesday with 107, according to council member Greg Landsman.

Meanwhile, Hamilton and Montgomery counties have become focal points of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s warnings about surging cases of the virus statewide.

