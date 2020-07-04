5 Ways To (Not) Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Fourth of July is normally a holiday that we all look forward to because of the three-day weekend, the cookouts, and fireworks, but this year is looking completely different.
With the Civil Rights 2.0 movement currently in full force, the community as a collective has decided that Independence Day is canceled until further notice. As we’ve learned, the federal holiday doesn’t celebrate Black people because African-Americans were still enslaved at the time. Over the years, June 19th or Juneteenth has been overlooked but due to the current climate in America, people have made it a priority to celebrate the real independence day for black people. Considering Juneteenth was the day that all slaves were told they were free, it should be a federal holiday as well.
This past Juneteenth, black people made the collective decision to gather similar to celebrate blackness and our freedom. Due to the racial injustice in this country, it wouldn’t be right to celebrate the 4th of July. Since most of us still have a three day weekend and deserve the time to decompress, here are some ways to spend your weekend not supporting the non-inclusive holiday…
Listen to our Juneteenth playlist.
Music is the way you kick off any function so make this holiday round 2 of Juneteenth! We have the perfect playlist that honors our people and gives you the perfect vibes to celebrate blackness.
Shop Black.
Use your money this weekend to intentionally spend money in the Black community. It benefits all of us when the Black dollar can continuously circulate to build a fortune for a family. Whether it looks like buying from a local black-owned restaurant or booking a service, pay black people their worth.
Watch classic Black films.
Spend some time to relax with the family and watch some classic black movies. Netflix offers a section within the app titled “Strong Black Lead” that showcases everything from TV shows, documentaries, and movies if you’re looking for a place to start. Anything from Baby Boy to Roots is acceptable as long as you’re honoring the greatness of the culture.
Support small creatives.
This is an unpredictable time for everyone especially those who are freelancers or creatives. Take the extra step to support small black creatives that you may come across on social media who are selling services or products. Support can look like giving a platform, sharing their work, or buying.
Cook a family tradition recipe.
It’s inevitable that we’re going to cook regardless so choose a meal that celebrates your family’s history. If it’s a tradition to cook banana pudding when it’s a holiday, then do that! If your family doesn’t have a passed down recipe or a tradition, this is the perfect time to create one. Whatever it is, make it for the soul.
