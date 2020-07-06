This morning during Gary’s Tea, Rickey Smiley shared that his daughter Aaryn was shot in Houston, Texas over the holiday weekend.

He explains that she was shot on the way to get food at a Whataburger and is currently in the hospital. His daughter’s condition is well and she will have to undergo surgery.

Listen to the clip and keep his family lifted in prayer.

This story is developing.

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com