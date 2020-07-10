Ft. Hayes Students Release Album “The Paragon Project Vol. 4”

There are so many talented students that attend Ft. Hayes Metropolitan Education Center so it should come as no surprise to find out that behind the historic walls of this school is a student band called The Paragon Project.
The Paragon Project has been working on an album that was just released called “Vol 4: Add-A-Lesson” that is available on all platforms including iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, GooglePlay, Amazon Music and YouTube. The project is described as, “music that will generate dialogue between generations and bring awareness to social issues that are sometimes tough to discuss with youth.” The album has influences of Afrobeat, Salsa with appearances by Nerdcore Rapper Mega Ran and Truck North , member of Grammy Award Winning and Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon House Band The Roots.
The album also features an illustrated lyric video and illustrations by Ray Styles Studios. Key sponsors are by ADAMH, UMADAOPFC, CAPA, THE MAROON ARTS GROUP.
