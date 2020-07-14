Cincinnati: Trial Begins For Man Who Assaulted Cincinnati Police Officer

The trial has begin for a man that assaulted a Cincinnati Police officer.

Via: WLWT

Durrell Nichols is accused of assaulting a Cincinnati police officer who was trying to take him into custody at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA in June 2019.

Officers were responding to a report of a disorderly person. Nichols was allegedly shoving club members during a game of basketball.

Police said when they arrived and asked Nichols to leave many times, they tried placing him into custody.

