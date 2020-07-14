We are sending prayers to the family of Naya Rivera. The body found at Lake Piru was identified as the actress where she was last seen with her 4-year-old son on a boat. Officials say that her life could’ve been saved if she was wearing a life jacket.
Al B. Sure! shared some interesting thoughts about Kim Porter’s death on his Instagram. He suggests that she was murdered and believes she didn’t die from pneumonia.
Rest In Peace: A Look At Naya Rivera’s Life Over The Years
1. NAYA RIVERA AT THE LA PREMIERE OF BANDSLAM, 2009Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. NAYA RIVERA AT THE JHRTS 7TH ANNUAL "YOUNG HOLLYWOOD" HOLIDAY PARTY, 2009Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. NAYA RIVERA AT FOX'S 300TH MUSICAL PERFORMANCE OF "GLEE", 2011Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. NAYA RIVERA AT FOX'S GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS AFTER PARTY, 2011Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. NAYA RIVERA AT THE YOUNF STORYTELLER 'S ANNUAL THE BIGGEST SHOW, 2012Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. NAYA RIVERA AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. NAYA RIVERA AT THE CHRISTIAN SIRIANO FASHION SHOW, 2016Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. NAYA RIVERA AT THE VANITY FAIR AND FIAT 'TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD' EVENT, 2016Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. NAYA RIVERA AT THE 23RD ANNUAL RACE TO ERASE MS GALA, 2016Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. NAYA RIVERA AT THE VANITY FAIR AND L'OREAL PARIS 'TOAST TO YOUNG HOLLYWOOD' EVENT, 2017Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. NAYA RIVERA AT THE MARCH OF DIMES: IMAGINE A WORLD PREMIERE EVENTSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. NAYA RIVERA AT THE WINTER TCA TOUR, 2018Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. NAYA RIVERA AT THE WOMEN'S GUILD CEDARS-SINAI ANNUAL GALA, 2019Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. NAYA RIVERA AT THE LA PREMIERE OF ROADSIDE ATTRACTION'S "JUDY", 2019Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. NAYA RIVERA AT THE WOMEN'S GUILD CEDARS-SINAI ANNUAL LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 15 of 15
Hot Spot: Remembering Naya Rivera & Al B. Sure! Suggests Kim Porter Was Murdered [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com