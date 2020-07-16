Erica Banks Joins Dominique Da Diva

| 07.16.20
QuickSilva Show "In The Streets" Community Service

The QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva "In The Streets" Feeding The Community [PHOTOS]

Over this past weekend, DJ QuickSilva & Dominique Da Diva partnered with Martha’s Table & DTLR to feed 100s of families at the Oxon Run Park in Southeast, D.C. We want to say Thank You to all of the volunteers who stopped by to help assist in giving out the bags of groceries full in healthy fruits, vegetables & pantry items. We will continue to do our part within our communities and plan to continue to assist anywhere we can. We want to encourage you to help those around you as well. We must take of each other as we continue to fight for justice and our lives. Below are a few photos from Sunday...

