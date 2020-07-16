Cincinnati: Evanston Community Council Feeds The People

Evanston community council opened up its heart to the people by providing food to the community.

Families were able to pick up boxes of food to feed their children.

They partnered with Free Store Food Bank to provide boxes of free groceries to families in need.

The pop-up food pantry will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Evanston Community Center, 3204 Woodburn Ave.

You can just drive up and tell them what you need.

Fran Raglin-Johnson, Director, Evanston Community Council Food Pantry, said families from 33 different Greater Cincinnati zip codes flocked to similar pop-up food pantries last month.

In all, almost 1,900 people were served, she said.

