Three Women Arrested For Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee

Video has surfaced of an altercation at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Three women from Philadelphia are being accused of attacking a Spirit Airlines employee on there way back from Florida. Eyewitnesses say that the fight occurred due to the baggage fee charge at the gate. They CLEARLY did not want to pay that fee. The three Philly Girls had to pay an extra $30 dollars since they did not check-in online.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The fighting started off with throwing shoes at the employee and then they took it to another level.
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne ______________ #Wayment, what in the Spirit Airlines is going on hea?! 😩 #Roommates 3 women from Philadelphia have been arrested in connection to their involvement of an attack on a #SpiritAirlines employee in Ft.Lauderdale! ______________ It seems Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance inside Ft.Laurderdale-Hollywood International Airport. As you can see from the video, the rowdy bunch started turning up outside of a gate before things took a hard left! __________ We spoke to a witness at the scene and he claims the reason the women turned up was because they were going to be charged a baggage fee at the gate. Apparently it was $65 to check your bag at the gate vs. $35 if completed online. The women reportedly weren't having it so they— click the link in the bio to see the full video! (Via: @malikfuhrtz @som3bodydaddy)
Broward Sheriff responded to a disturbance inside the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
More news to come as the story develops.
Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding
Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding
1.1 of 30
2.2 of 30
3.3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.6 of 30
7.7 of 30
8.8 of 30
9.9 of 30
10.10 of 30
11.11 of 30
12.12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14.14 of 30
15.15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.29 of 30
The Latest:
- Zindzi Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s Daughter Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before Dying At 59
- Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Discusses The Breonna Taylor Protest Charges [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Gary’s Tea: Porsha Williams Speaks Out On Getting Arrested At Breonna Taylor’s Protest [WATCH]
- Rabbi Who Counseled Nick Cannon Before His Apology Speaks Out
- Our Forever First Lady Is Gifting Us With ‘The Michelle Obama Podcast’
- Sounds About White: Woman Says “I Still Love Sharks” After Being Attacked By One [WATCH]
- Photo Shows ‘Karen’s Husband’ Pulling Gun On Walmart Customer Reportedly Over A Mask
- Three Women Arrested For Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee
- Kanye West Officially Listed On The Ballot In Oklahoma As Presidential Candidate
- “I Feel Ashamed”: Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Comments, Will Remain As Host of ‘The Masked Singer’
Three Women Arrested For Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee was originally published on rnbphilly.com