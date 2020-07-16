CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Three Women Arrested For Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee

Three women from Philly are being accused of attacking a Spirit Airlines employee on there way back from Florida.

A Spirit Airlines Airbus 319 takes off from Los Angeles at...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Video has surfaced of an altercation at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Three women from Philadelphia are being accused of attacking a Spirit Airlines employee on there way back from Florida. Eyewitnesses say that the fight occurred due to the baggage fee charge at the gate. They CLEARLY did not want to pay that fee. The three Philly Girls had to pay an extra $30 dollars since they did not check-in online.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The fighting started off with throwing shoes at the employee and then they took it to another level.

View this post on Instagram

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpayne ______________ #Wayment, what in the Spirit Airlines is going on hea?! 😩 #Roommates 3 women from Philadelphia have been arrested in connection to their involvement of an attack on a #SpiritAirlines employee in Ft.Lauderdale! ______________ It seems Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance inside Ft.Laurderdale-Hollywood International Airport. As you can see from the video, the rowdy bunch started turning up outside of a gate before things took a hard left! __________ We spoke to a witness at the scene and he claims the reason the women turned up was because they were going to be charged a baggage fee at the gate. Apparently it was $65 to check your bag at the gate vs. $35 if completed online. The women reportedly weren't having it so they— click the link in the bio to see the full video! (Via: @malikfuhrtz @som3bodydaddy)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Broward Sheriff responded to a disturbance inside the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

More news to come as the story develops.

Community Day Pool Party

Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

30 photos Launch gallery

Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

Continue reading Saudia Shuler Was Feelin’ Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

Saudia Shuler Was Feelin' Spicy In The Pool, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding

Country Cookin's own Saudia Shuler was having herself a grand ol' time during the fourth of July holiday weekend. Philly's favorite auntie brought the thirst trap level to another degree where she got in the kitty pool and started showing OFF! Twerking might be an understatement of what Ms. Shuler was doing. https://twitter.com/YallReallyWeird/status/1280472115398017026 We all love us some Country Cookin', but do you like what Saudia Shuler was cooking up in that pool?! Now you know Philly had to put there two cent's in. Be nice to Auntie Shuler now! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go RELATED: Saudia Shuler Goes Viral Putting Eggs In Her Mac N’ Cheese [Video] RELATED: Saudia Shuler Gave Out 5,000 Pounds Of Free Food In North Philadelphia

 

The Latest:

Three Women Arrested For Attacking A Spirit Airlines Employee  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
A Spirit Airlines Airbus 319 takes off from Los Angeles at...
Three Women Arrested For Attacking A Spirit Airlines…
 7 hours ago
07.16.20
Photos
Close