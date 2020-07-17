1,679 new COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 hours

Governor Mike DeWine commended Ohioans thus far with how they have been handling the COVID-19 pandemic, however his message was clear, wear your mask because we are not out of the woods yet.

Which brings us to yesterday, Cuyahoga County went from a Level 4 to a Level 3 as the safety level of contamination in Cleveland. Great news, right? Well today it is being reported that 1,679 new cases of COVID-19 has reared their heads in one single day making this is the largest amount of reported cases since the pandemic started.

As of Friday, the Department of Health said 3,112 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 72,280 cases reported statewide. Read More

