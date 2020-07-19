Kanye West Tweets & Deletes New ‘DONDA’ Album Announcement

Kanye West been back in his social media and troll bag lately, so of course a new album is likely on the way. (July 18), Yeezy tweeted, and then soon deleted, an announcement of the release date for his new DONDA album.

Wested tweeted that the new album would be arriving on Friday, July 24 along with the tracklist of the project.

This is the Internets, so nothing is ever truly deleted once you put it out there.

Initial reports had the new album’s title as God’s Country. Recently, he shared a song called “Donda” on what would have been his late mother’s 71st birthday.

Lately, Kanye West’s suspect political ambitions have been getting more attention than his actual music. Although we still don’t think son is actually going to run for POTUS, he did manage to get his name on the ballot in Oklahoma.

In all seriousness, we home Kanye West is taking care of his mental health, with a TMZ report saying sources had said he has been experiencing an annual episode of his bipolar depression and that his family is concerned with his well-being.

