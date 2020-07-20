CLOSE
Cleveland and Akron Apple Stores Shut Down For The Time Being Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Source: VCG / Getty

Apple have closed their Northeast Ohio locations because of worries involving the coronavirus.

All three are limiting their operations to the public and are hoping to get back into “full operations as soon as it’s safe to do so,” as mention on Apple’s Eton website.

Here is what happening at the company’s Cleveland and Akron-area spots.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Eton (28849 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere) and Crocker Park (267 Crocker Park Boulevard, Westlake) stores are both offering pickups for existing online purchases, along with previously-scheduled technical support and personal shopping appointments.

The Summit Mall location (3265 West Market Street, Akron) is however open for current and new online pick-ups, appointment-only technical support and appointment-only one-on-one shopping sessions.

So it might be a while to shop inside those particular stores.

 

Cleveland and Akron Apple Stores Shut Down For The Time Being Due to COVID-19 Concerns  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

