LOCAL NEWS: You Don’t Have to Make Online Reservations to Enter Into Cedar Point Anymore

When the 2020 season finally went underway for Cedar Point after its opening date was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it had recommended that its visitors and regular attendees go online for future bookings in order to get into the amusement park.

Now the popular Sandusky, Ohio destination is easing up on those restrictions.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Cedar Point revealed that online reservations are no longer required. Rather, customers can now purchase admission tickets online, through the park’s mobile app, or by purchasing a Season Pass. Due to the shortened season, 2020 passes will remain good through 2021.

https://twitter.com/cedarpoint/status/1285556893096828928

After the park was able to open on July 9, it made a lot of changes.

Several safety mandates are now in place to protect visitors.  Among them include the promotion of “physical distancing,” along with “health and temperature screenings,” and enforcing everyone attending to wear masks and facial coverings at all times.

 

