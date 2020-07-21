CLOSE
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine: House Speaker Larry Householder Should Resign Following Arrest and Charges

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was one of five individuals arrested on July 21 in connection to a $60 million federal bribery plot.

Now Governor Mike DeWine is calling for Householder to resign from his position after he was apprehended.

Householder is charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and faces up to 20 years in prison along with an up to $250,000 fine. Four others are also charged.

According to David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, there is no documentation that Gov. DeWine’s office had any association with all of this criminal activity.

 

