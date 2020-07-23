CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Reading Schools Outlined Draft To Reopen School

District leaders in Reading announced their draft to reopen schools. The final layout will come out at a later date.

Via Fox19

Remote learning means students would work completely online. Blended learning would be a combination of both in-person classes and learning online. Reading school leaders say students and their families can request to either going to school in the morning from 8:20-11:20 or in the afternoon from 12:30-3:30. Students would then work online for the remainder of the school day. Everyone will be remote learning anyway, district leaders say.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

Cincinnati: Reading Schools Outlined Draft To Reopen School  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: Reading Schools Outlined Draft To Reopen School
 3 hours ago
07.23.20
Photos
Close