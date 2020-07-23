You can listen to The BUZZ wherever you go with our FREE smartphone apps.
Download The BUZZ mobile app on your smartphone through the iTunes Store or Android Marketplace.
Our smartphone apps allow you to listen to The BUZZ wherever you go, win prizes, play games, request a song and much more!
Get our iPhone app by going to the iTunes Store and searching for The BUZZ or you can click here.
Get our Android app by going to the Android Marketplace and searching for The BUZZ or you can click here.
The Latest:
- Kelly Smith Beaty Created The SelfE Box To Proudly Celebrate The Black Teenage Girl Experience
- Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch Of The Family Has Passed Away
- Yelp: Over Half of Temporarily Closed Restaurant Didn’t Reopen
- Only 10% of Americans Feel Schools Should Fully Reopen in the Fall
- ‘Karen’ Prevents Black Delivery Man From Entering Building In Viral Video
- Eye On The Community: Columbus Police Recruitment
- Download The New BUZZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
- Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’
- 15 People Shot Outside of A Funeral Home On The South Side of Chicago
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 23, 2020: Obama & Biden Reunite — Strip Club Bailouts — Prison Profits
Download The New BUZZ Mobile App For Your Smartphone! was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
Also On Magic 95.5 FM: