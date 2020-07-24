The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football Team” Until New Name Chosen

The Washington Football Team. That is what the team previously known as the Washington Redskins will be known when the NFL season begins in a couple of months.
Recently, under the intense pressure of the social justice movement in America, the team’s deplorable owner Dan Snyder announced that the organization would finally do away with the racist name and choose another moniker that isn’t as…racist.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
According to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, the team will adopt this name for the time being until a formal decision can be made on the new name. But that’s all bull$#!t. It’s easy to change a team name. Watch. The Washington Warriors. See. Done.
Dan Snyder who once said to the USAToday, and we quote, “We’ll never change the name,” Washington owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013 of the “Redskins.” “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
There is no doubt in our minds that Dan Snyder is absolutely apoplectic behind the corporate pressure that FedEx and Nike put on him to do something he defiantly vowed never to do. Do you know how angry it must make a rich white man to be forced to do something?
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In another instance of cowardice, Dan sent Executive Vice President Terry Bateman out to defend whatever minuscule about honor this organization has left.
“You’re doing a rebranding process that correctly takes 12 to 18 months. If you want to do it right you have to take a deep breath, take a step back and go through the process,” he said. “We want to do it right, we want something thoughtful and inclusive and smart and bring a lot of points of views into this and come out the other side with something everyone is proud of and can rally behind.
“It feels organic and natural to do this. I love the look of what we’ve done. It’s really strong. I like the logo and the uniforms and the colors. … There’s a tremendous amount of work to do for the next 50 days to do all this. It’s a tremendous amount of work to go through this. The new will go up and the old will go down.”
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
RELATED NEWS:
The Washington Redskins Officially Announce The Decision To Change Their Name
15 Women Accuse Former Redskins Employees of Sexual Harassment
Here Are The Changes Already Made Due To The George Floyd Protests
Here Are The Changes Already Made Due To The George Floyd Protests
1. Los Angeles, California: City Officials Cutting $100-$150 Million From LAPD Budget, Funds To Be Reinvested In Communities Of Color1 of 15
2. Philadelphia statue of Frank Rizzo that stood in front of the Municipal Service Building has been removed.2 of 15
3. The Statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee Will Be Removed3 of 15
4. The 6 Atlanta Police Officers Who Used Excessive Force Arrested4 of 15
5. UNITY: All 50 States Protest For Justice5 of 15
6. Progress - Portland Discontinues Armed Police Presence6 of 15
7. After Nationwide Outcry, The Charges Were Upgraded & The 3 Others Arrested7 of 15
8. Minnesota Terminates Contract With Police Dept.8 of 15
9. The Demand To End 'No Knock Warrants' In Louisville, KY After The Murder Of Breonna Taylor9 of 15
10. Councilwoman Ella Jones made history when she was elected as the first Black mayor of Ferguson, Missouri.10 of 15
11. Sweeping Changes Across The State of IowaSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Colorado police accountability bill passes first hurdleSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body Cameras After Breonna Taylor ShootingSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. A 176-Year-Old Slave Auction Block Has Been Removed From Fredericksburg, Virgina14 of 15
15. Alabama City Removes Confederate StatueSource:Getty 15 of 15
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football Team” Until New Name Chosen was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com