Front Page News: Thoughts On Changing The Edmund Pettus Bridge To The John Lewis Bridge [WATCH]

The world is spiraling out of control so here’s your update.

Protests are continuing all over the nation so President Donald Trump has decided to send in federal troops into cities to control the movement.

Hurricane season has started and Hurricane Hannah did the Texas era very hard. Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin died at age 88, just one month before his birthday

The late activist and councilman John Lewis’ body is now being led to rest.

Listen to these stories and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis 24 photos Launch gallery A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis 1. Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in Nashville Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay Bond Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Opposition to Coleman's Nomination Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus Bridge Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. John Lewis Mug Shot Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at Capitals Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval Office Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. John Lewis Speaking Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TX Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Clinton Watch Party Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. March For Our Lives Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Front Page News: Thoughts On Changing The Edmund Pettus Bridge To The John Lewis Bridge [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com