CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Cincinnati: Fairfield School District Discuss School Openings

Fairfield school district officials held a meeting this morning to discuss the schools opening back back up.

Via Fox19

District officials are holding a public meeting at 7 a.m. It will take place inside the Fairfield Freshman School, 8790 N. Gilmore Rd. The focus will be what school will look like for students and staff when they return to class in a few weeks, on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Fairfield School District Discuss School Openings  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On Magic 95.5 FM:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cincinnati: Fairfield School District Discuss School Openings
 6 hours ago
07.28.20
Photos
Close