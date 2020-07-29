Don Juan Fasho speaks with Slim from the Multi-Platinum R&B superstars 112 during an interview via Zoom…

On the call, he talks about their new single “Spend It All” Along with the sultry record, 112 will roll out a hat trick of additional cuts in the coming weeks, “For Us” and “Looking For Love,” on August 7 and August 21, respectively. The Billboard chart-topping group is set to deliver the first official album project since their 2018 split, the 112 FOREVER EP, on August 21.

He also talks about what happened to the other two members Q & Daron…

He even opens up about Mike having COVID-19 & he speaks on voting in 2020.

The Latest:

Don Juan Fasho: Zoom Interview With Slim From 112 was originally published on rnbcincy.com

