Eva’s Corner: Do You Always Have To Take Your Husband’s Last Name? [WATCH]

In times like this, some women feel like they have more to lose and with that comes with the territory of the last name.

Eva proposes the question to the men, how would they feel if their wives decided to not take his last name or wanted to hyphenate.

The men of the show have very specific point of views that are debatable.

How do you feel about taking last names?

Today Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating their 9th anniversary together! Since being teenage sweethearts and marrying in 2011, the Currys together have won NBA championships, launched cookbooks, and created a family with three children. Over the years the couple has expressed their love openly on Instagram and shared many of their family times with us. Here are our favorite times the Currys were #RelationshipsGoals!  Happy anniversary to the lovebirds.

Eva’s Corner: Do You Always Have To Take Your Husband’s Last Name? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

