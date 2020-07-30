CLOSE
OHIO: Rep. Bob Cupp Replaces Larry Householder as the New Speaker of the House

Senate Building at the Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio, United States

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The Ohio House of Representatives have a brand new Speaker of the House.

His name is Rep. Bob Cupp and is a Republican from Lima.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

This comes as House members voted 90-0 Thursday to remove Larry Householder as the chamber’s top leader.

A federal grand jury indicted Householder and four others in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme less than an hour before the vote.

Cupp previously served as part of the Ohio State Supreme Court Justice.

He did not choose Householder for the speaker role, but did vote to support House Bill 6.

It would have taken at least 50 votes to remove the now-former Speaker of the House.

Householder will remain as a member of the state’s Legislature.

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, WBNS-TV Columbus, and WKYC 3News Cleveland

