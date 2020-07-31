Cincinnati: Event Held For 15 Year Old Killed Crossing Harrison Ave

People gathered around to pay respects for 15 year old Gabby Rodriguez she was hit by a driver on the West-side around 15 years ago.
Via Fox19
several dozen of Rodriguez’s loved-ones rallied to encourage drivers to slow down at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Hansford Place, near where the crash occurred. Some held signs, one of which read ‘Slow Down For Gabby.’ Others brought flowers and balloons to add to Rodriguez’s memorial.
