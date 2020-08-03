CLOSE
Cincinnati: Joey Votto Placed On Injured List Before Sundays Game

Cincinnati reds player Joey Votto reported flu like symptoms before Sundays game.  He was placed on the injured list.

The team did not disclose a reason for the move but specifically announced that Votto is on the injured list and not the 10-day injured list. The team made a similar move when Mike Moustakas self-reported symptoms of an illness. Moustakas did not test positive for COVID-19.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Votto self-reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Sunday morning, but he has not tested positive for COVID-19.

