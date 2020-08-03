Cincinnati: Joey Votto Placed On Injured List Before Sundays Game

The team did not disclose a reason for the move but specifically announced that Votto is on the injured list and not the 10-day injured list. The team made a similar move when Mike Moustakas self-reported symptoms of an illness. Moustakas did not test positive for COVID-19.

