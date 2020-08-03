CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Virginia Mayor Compares Biden’s VP Hopefuls To ‘Aunt Jemima’ In Racist Facebook Post

This is America.

A suspected white supremacist who is also the mayor of a Virginia town was being urged to resign after he was accused of posting and apparently deleted a racist social media post addressing the prospects of Joe Biden picking a Black woman to be his vice-presidential running mate.

A city council member called for Barry Presgraves, the mayor of Luray, a town in the Shenandoah Valley of the northern part of the commonwealth, to step down over the alleged Facebook post that was preserved through a screenshot, according to local news outlet WTOP. Presgraves’ alleged post said, “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick.”

Leah Pence, the council member, sent an email on Monday to Presgraves encouraging him to resign.

“I am writing to strongly urge you to resign over a racist comment you made on Facebook,” Pence wrote. “The comment you posted has a type of humor that has not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours.”

The alleged post was a racist nod to the distinct possibility that Biden could pick a Black woman to join him atop the Democratic ticket in November. It also came as the nation was protesting racism and having a racial reckoning.

The “Aunt Jemima” reference is racist and rooted in the offensive imagery created by the Quaker Oats Company. Aunt Jemima was originally depicted as a servant and closely resembled images of mammies—a derogatory term used to describe a Black nursemaid. Although the company decided to change Aunt Jemima’s image nearly three decades ago, its link to racist imagery still lingered.

One of the many incarnations of the “Aunt” — a relic of a term draped with racist overtones – appeared with a rag tied on her head. Another frequently used broken English that was many times associated with how slaves spoke: “I’s in town, honey!”

It is for those above reasons that Pence was demanding for Presgraves to quit.

Presgraves has served as the mayor of Luray since 2008 but was not seeking re-election this year, perhaps explaining his racist social media activity that was posted as his final term in office winds down.

Making “Aunt Jemima” references takes a page from the racist playbook that many other resentful white people have used to insult Black people.

Back in November, a hospital worker in Missouri sued his employer over an alleged series of microaggressions and flat-out racism at work that included a white co-worker calling a Black co-worker “Aunt Jemima.”

Not to be outdone, a Black woman from Tennessee called out her doctor for allegedly calling her “Aunt Jemima” when he entered the examination room.

Biden was expected to announce his decision at some point within the coming weeks.

SEE ALSO:

Detractors Scramble To Dig Up Dirt On Black Women Biden Is Considering For His VP

Will Biden Really Pick A Black Woman Running Mate? It Looks Increasingly Doubtful

Biden VP candidates

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Is Considering To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

7 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Is Considering To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

Continue reading Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Is Considering To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

Meet The Black Women Joe Biden Is Considering To Be His Vice Presidential Running Mate

UPDATED: 10:49 a.m. ET, Aug. 2 -- The self-imposed deadline for Joe Biden to announce who his running mate will be is right around the corner, and the world is no more certain about his selection than it was months ago when he swore to choose a woman. In addition to some of the usual suspects who have always been rumored to be on Biden's shortlist for vice presidential candidates, some new names have arisen in recent weeks to broaden out the roster of hopefuls. Chief among them are California Rep. Karen Bass and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, both of whom have recently been described as solid choices for Biden. While the rhetoric initially surrounding his choice was that the candidate must be a Black woman, such talk has relatively cooled in an apparent effort to prioritize putting together a presidential ticket that is all but guaranteed to keep Donald Trump from being re-elected in November. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, a trusted and influential surrogate for Biden's campaign, said Friday that he thought it was more important for Biden to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court than it was for him to have a Black running mate. Still, it was unclear how Biden would proceed. It wasn't too long ago when he was courting Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar as a potential running mate. But she removed herself from the running in June and suggested a woman of color be selected instead. Klobuchar's unexpected announcement fell short of calling for a Black woman, in particular, to be chosen, he comments may have all but eliminated Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from VP contention and place pressure on Biden to choose a Black woman. (Ironically it wasn't too long ago when Warren was claiming that she was a woman of color.) Without Warren or Whitmer in the vice-presidential picture, that left people like Florida Rep. Val Demings -- a Black woman who confirmed last month that she was on Biden's "short list" of people he is considering for the role -- along with Bass, Rice and California Sen. Kamala Harris among the leading choices. The idea of Biden picking a Black woman running mate was briefly quashed in March when it was first announced that Biden was considering Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could have been seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people -- especially Black women -- who have ardently supported Biden's candidacy with undying loyalty. There is, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne has identified multiple viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden's presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three two men with a combined age of 152 years. Despite the abundance of qualified Black women Biden has to choose from, there was some doubt he would actually pick one. When MSNBC's Joy Reid raised the topic last month, Biden’s body language suggested that he’s tired of being asked about it. He only would say that there are Black women among the group of people under consideration for the role and bragged about his support among the faithful voting bloc. In addition, a recent analysis in the Washington Post suggested that Biden has already let on that he would not be selecting a Black woman to be his running mate. Keep reading to find a list of more-than-qualified Black women who would maker strong vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.

Virginia Mayor Compares Biden’s VP Hopefuls To ‘Aunt Jemima’ In Racist Facebook Post  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Virginia Mayor Compares Biden’s VP Hopefuls To ‘Aunt…
 4 hours ago
08.03.20
Photos
Close