Man Loses His Penis Due To Infection, Now Has One In His Arm

A British man, Malcolm MacDonald lost his penis due to a blood infection so he got a new one built on his arm.

The New York Post says the mechanic “suffered a horrific infection in his perineum that turned his fingers, toes, and manhood black.”

Fox News reports that MacDonald’s “had a perineum infection that worsened into sepsis, and soon he saw his fingers, toes, and penis turn black. He was “completely gutted” when his penis fell off in 2014, though his testicles were still intact.”

MacDonald named his manly parts “Jimmy” for comic relief throughout the situation.

“When I saw my penis go black I was beside myself. It was like a horror film. I was in a complete panic. I knew deep down it was gone and I was going to lose it,” he said.

The 45-year-old already has two children so that was not one of his concerns.

Man who lost penis to blood infection has new one built on his arm https://t.co/UVGz8DJfq8 pic.twitter.com/sobeLt0aZg — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2020

“Of course it is mad – having a penis on your arm,” MacDonald said. “Not even I am used to it. But when you think about it, it’s actually amazing.”

MacDonald also decided to request an extra two inches on the Jimmy, totaling the surgery to $65,000.

After losing his self-confidence and falling into a drinking habit he hopes to get the final surgery at the end of the year.

