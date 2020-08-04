According to documents secured by TMZ, Nicole Young, the soon to be ex-wife of Dr. Dre is challenging the prenuptial agreement. In the court docs, Young states “I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

2 years into their marriage things change. Young says, “Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me. Since the day he tore up the agreements, we both understood that there was no premarital agreement and that it was null and void.”

Dre and his team deny that the prenup was torn up. He is willing to pay spousal support and expenses while Young wants a bigger piece of the reported $1 Billion Dollar fortune amassed by Dre while they were married.

Source | TMZ

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Was In The Studio With Dr. Dre & Kanye West, Twitter Calls Him Hypocrite After MAGA Yeezy Slander

RELATED: Happy Birthday To The GOAT: 6 Songs We Forgot Dr. Dre Produced

Hol’ Up! Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Nicole Young Is Challenging His Prenup was originally published on kysdc.com