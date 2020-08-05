Tia Mowry-Hardrict Collaborates With Etsy On New Home Decor Line

In an exciting new creative partnership, Etsy and Tia Mowry-Hardrict announced a new limited-edition home decor line this week that’s full of one of a kind items that you’ll definitely want to add to your home collection! This partnership marks the first-ever home decor line for the award-winning actress, entrepreneur and mother of two, as she collaborated with nine other Etsy artists to create a collection of handmade home items that reflect her unique personality and style.

As a firm believer in treating your home as your sanctuary, the Family Reunion actress wants to use her collection to help others create a peaceful environment and spaces for quality time with loved ones–core values that Tia finds at the top of her priority list. “Sunday is my favorite day of the week because it’s the day that my family regularly makes time to cook and enjoy a meal together,” Tia shared with Etsy amid their partnership announcement. “When co-designing this collection, I wanted to create items that elevated and encouraged these small, precious, everyday moments.”

From sharing her best home and lifestyle hacks through her YouTube series, “Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix” to her new Tia Mowry x Etsy Home Decor Line, the multi-talented entertainer is giving us all new ways to create a relaxing oasis right in the comfort of our own homes–just as she intended! The collection is a combination of luxe-yet-minimal items that you can’t find anywhere else such as throw pillows, patterned storage solutions, serving bowls and scented candles–each with its own “Tia Mowry touch” of sophistication and zen. The limited-edition products will span across a variety of categories on Etsy including home decor, kids and babies, holiday, entertaining and more, as a means to satisfy any decorating need for various occasions.

The Tia Mowry x Etsy collection is available on Etsy now, while supplies last!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Remembers Witnessing Her Mother Experience Racism

Tia Mowry Is Embracing Her Gray Hairs

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable 25 photos Launch gallery Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable 1. 1 of 25 2. 2 of 25 3. 3 of 25 4. 4 of 25 5. 5 of 25 6. 6 of 25 7. 7 of 25 8. 8 of 25 9. 9 of 25 10. 10 of 25 11. 11 of 25 12. 12 of 25 13. 13 of 25 14. 14 of 25 15. 15 of 25 16. 16 of 25 17. 17 of 25 18. 18 of 25 19. 19 of 25 20. 20 of 25 21. 21 of 25 22. 22 of 25 23. 23 of 25 24. 24 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable [caption id="attachment_3021301" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping. Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty. “If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym," she told us in a 2018 interview. "I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.” Check out Tia's family of four when you keep scrolling.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Collaborates With Etsy On New Home Decor Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com