Cincinnati: UDF Giving Away Free 2 Dip Cones Today

Now this is how you get over the hump… UDF is giving away 2 dip cones today.
Via Fox19
Yes, UDF says it is giving away free two-dip cones to customers who have the U-Drive app Wednesday.
The deal celebrates founding partner Robert Lindner’s 100th birthday, the company says.
Lindner and his family opened the first UDF in 1940. Now the company has 200 stores in three states and continues to expand.
