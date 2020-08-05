The Coronavirus Is Stealing Our Joy this Summer Awards is giving an awarding Walmart with the ‘creativity during a pandemic’ award. Just an FYI there is no such award nor committee however if it was Walmart would definitely be the recipient.

Walmart has been holding us down through the whole COVID-19 pandemic by being our essential needs go to with out skipping a beat, now it looks like Walmart is adding another drum to beat on while families and communities are starving for some form of entertainment normalcy, while staying safe.

Walmart is turning 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters and 1 of the 160 will be at a Walmart in the hometown of where ‘Just That Kid From Akron’ is from.

Walmart will be teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises to make these Drive-In’s happen. Family blockbusters and classic films, curated by Tribeca, such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future,” and more will be free but must be requested in advance. Read More

There’s never been a better time for a drive-in. 😄 Get ready for some family fun in the parking lot of 160 stores nationwide with ~free~ movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more. #WalmartDriveIn — Walmart (@Walmart) August 5, 2020

Free tickets are now available for the #WalmartDriveIn! Enjoy blockbusters and classic films, curated by Tribeca, at select @Walmart locations nationwide, providing families with safe, classic fun this summer. For locations, movies, and tickets visit https://t.co/7C1vlhSVHy pic.twitter.com/tr5j3C2dmn — Tribeca (@Tribeca) August 5, 2020

Walmart Announces Free Parking Lot Drive-In’s: Here’s When & Where was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

